People take strange things on planes – this is nothing new. And the checked bag for a trip from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida on Nov. 16 certainly contained some oddities. As it went through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be bottles, wine glasses, a pair of slippers — and a life-sized outline of a cat.

It turned out that the outline was life-size because the cat was a real cat: ginger, alive, and apparently unharmed by its last few hours of being stuffed into a suitcase and tossed on its way to a plane. A plane where, of course, he could easily have died in the hold during the flight.

Police officers who saw the image and opened the box to find the cat were “shocked,” said Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the TSA.

Despite dealing with everything from unauthorized firearms to illicit cranberry sauce on a daily basis, “it’s rare to discover a live animal in a checked bag,” she said. Luckily, the cat didn’t try to escape when they opened the box.

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA🇧🇷 They’re available every day, from 8 am – 6 pm (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

The passenger, who was traveling on Delta Air Lines, was called to explain his luggage and told TSA that “it wasn’t his cat — it belonged to someone else in the house,” Farbstein said. They suggested that the cat – who was on top of the luggage and even had fur sticking out of the box between the zippers – got into the box unseen.

The traveler is believed to have missed the flight but rescheduled for the next day, sans cat. Meanwhile, the cat — apparently named Smells — seems unfazed by his escapade, according to the New York Post, which appears to have tracked him down.

Traveling (intentionally) with your cat? Farbstein advises putting him in a pet carrier and having him screened in a private room, so that when he’s taken in for screening, he can’t run away. A search of the cat’s carry-on bag may then take place.

And if you’re not traveling with your cat, make sure he doesn’t accompany you on the tour.