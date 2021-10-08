Genoa – Volotea has restored the Genoa-Paris Charles De Gaulle connection from today, Friday 8 October. The route, already available on the volotea.com website and at travel agencies, will have up to 3 weekly frequencies during peak traffic periods.

The restoration of the connection that shortens the distance between Genoa and France further strengthens the tourist axis to and from Liguria. From January to September 2021, the Spanish carrier transported over 201,000 passengers to the Ligurian airport, with an overall offer of seats for sale of over 217,000 tickets.