Airport | Ulrike Richter’s vacation in Helsinki started already on the plane: Now the trip is over and there is no information about the bags

Ulrike Richter arrived a week ago in her shirt sleeves from warm Hamburg to Helsinki. He doesn’t know where his luggage is.

I feel it ridiculous, describes being in Finland for a week without his luggage Ulrike Richter mood on Tuesday afternoon. Richter, a German, flew from Hamburg to Helsinki on Finnair last Tuesday. On the field, he was surprised by the walkout of the ground operations staff.

“We couldn’t get out of the plane because there was no staff to bring stairs or drive the bus. We sat on the plane for at least 45 minutes,” says Richter, reached by phone.

To the field after arriving, it appeared that the luggage was jammed, and it would not be possible to take it with you. Passengers were instructed to report the matter online.

“The online form didn’t work at first, because the flight number had to be written on the form in a different format than it was on the ticket,” says Richter.

According to him, there was chaos in the arrival hall, and the staff could not guide everyone.

“At the customer service desk upstairs, only the fourth or fifth employee knew how to help. In the end, the form was sent successfully.”

Two days later, Richter called Finnair, but the only thing they could tell about the luggage was that 3,000 bags were stuck and their investigation was in progress.

“I waited in line for customer service for 45 minutes, and I was not helped in any way.”

Richter called Finnair again two days later. The story was the same: 3,000 bags are still stuck.

At that time, Richter was told that Finnair would pay a compensation of 50 euros for the first three days of travel, or a total of 150 euros for essential purchases, such as underwear and detergents. Reimbursement would be received against receipts and the application should be made afterwards online.

The last time Richter called Finnair was on Monday. Departure home to Hamburg awaits on Wednesday. There was still no information about receiving the bag.

“I was without a jacket all week, because it was so warm in Hamburg when I arrived. In Helsinki, I got caught in the pouring rain.”

What upsets Richter the most are the candles that were in the bag, which now will not be given to Finnish friends. The customer service could not say anything about the possible costs of mailing them afterwards from Germany to Finland. In addition, he has to buy a new suitcase for the return trip from Finland.

“I was told that I could file a complaint. But no number or address where it can be done was given.”

Finnair it was reported on Wednesday that according to the current estimate, all luggage will be delivered during the current day, with some exceptions.

“The situation is still alive. The luggage for the flights that arrived in Helsinki has already been delivered, but there are still several hundred bags to be delivered to the destination countries”, Finnair’s communications manager Kaisa Tikkanen tells.

According to Tikkanen, the disruptions in delivery affected a total of 5,000 suitcases.

“It’s really unfortunate that in some cases receiving the goods has been delayed so much. Usually, in situations of delay, we can deliver the luggage within two days.”