Airport | Tuppurainen urges the minister to be vigilant – the state secretary forwarded a warning message to the official

Airport|I required responsibility from all state-owned companies, says Tytti Tuppurainen. The Chancellery of the State Council found the warning message that Tuppurainen’s State Secretary forwarded to officials.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Former minister Tytti Tuppurainen does not remember receiving a warning about the Russian connections of Aviator’s parent company. According to HS, Tuppurainen was sent two emails on the subject in 2022. The Chancellery of the State Council says it has found a warning message that Tuppurainen’s state secretary forwarded to the civil servant. There was no reaction to it, because the matter belongs to Finnair and the safety authorities. The Lithuanian intelligence service has assessed ASG as a security risk due to its connections with Russia.

Former Minister of Ownership Titti Tuppurainen (sd) says that the security police did not warn him about the company operating at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. He says that he considers even doubts about connections with Russia to be serious.

HS said on Thursday, that Tuppurai was warned about the parent company of the Aviator company that provides ground services at the airport two years ago.

HS has seen two emails that were sent in 2022 from the Aviation Union to Minister Tuppurainen and his state secretary For Vesa Vuorenkoski.

The parent company Avia Solutions Group (ASG) has been assessed as a security risk in its home country of Lithuania. According to the country’s security service, ASG has connections with Russian intelligence and security services. ASG considers the assessment of the security service to be incorrect.

Thursday Tuppurainen said briefly that he doesn’t remember the warning email or anything like that at all. The situation is still the same, but Tuppurainen now comments a little more on the matter.

“There is an e-mail in question, which I cannot check because I do not have access to the government e-mail,” he says.

Tuppurainen is currently the chairman of the Sdp’s parliamentary group.

He emphasizes that the authority responsible for intelligence matters is the security police. He says that everyone was on “alert mode” regarding Russia, especially after the country started its war of aggression in Ukraine in 2022.

“I would certainly remember that if the security police had warned about Russian connections in this or any other context.”

The protection police told HS on Thursday that it does not comment on individual cases and that intra-EU trades are not part of the formal permit or monitoring process.

One Aviator’s biggest customer is the airline Finnair, of which the state owns more than half. However, according to Tuppurainen, Finnair’s subcontractor is not primarily the responsibility of the state owner.

“But yes, as Minister of Ownership, I required that all state-owned companies operate responsibly with regard to their entire procurement chain. And that naturally also covers checking the partners’ backgrounds.”

“In this case, the issue can best be shed light on by Finnair itself, whether it has conducted such a background investigation and what its conclusions were.”

Finnair told HS on Thursday that the company’s background was investigated, and that there would be no cooperation with companies subject to sanctions. The parent company ASG is not subject to sanctions.

ASG’s founder and main owner Gediminas Žiemelis.

of ASG the founder and main owner is a big businessman Gediminas Žiemeliswhose name came up earlier in August, when he and his partners invested in the Helsinki Seagulls basketball club.

ASG is the world’s largest provider of airport services. In Lithuania, the security service has intervened in the activities of a group of companies at least twice due to suspicious connections to Russia.

Tuppurainen says that he considers the suspicion of connections with Russia very serious.

“In light of the facts that have come to light in the case, the situation is worrying. We cannot be naive about anything related to Russia and possible links to its intelligence service, especially when it comes to critical infrastructure.”

Tuppurainen urges the owner steering department of the Government Office and the minister responsible for the matter Joakim Strand (r) vigilance in respect of the matter.

Tuppurainen also criticizes HS’s story on Thursday. He feels it is unfair that he was equated with Žiemelis in the picture of the story.

“Especially when no more detailed information has been requested in the matter from the ownership steering department of the Government Office.”

Maija Strandberg, head of the ownership steering department of the Government Office.

HS reached out to the Ownership Steering Department of the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday to comment on the warning issued about the ASG company.

“We have not discussed this issue,” says the head of the department Maija Strandberg says.

The e-mails seen by HS expressed specific concerns about ASG’s connections to Russia and asked the minister and the state secretary to investigate the matter. Head of department Strandberg says that he checked things after Helsingin Sanomat’s news on Thursday.

One e-mail warning about ASG was found among the e-mails of the staff. It is a message that State Secretary Vuorenkoski had forwarded to the department as it was. There was no response to the message.

In the information of the weekly meetings held with Minister Tuppurainen, there is no mention that ASG was present. Nor has a memorandum been written on the matter, Strandberg says.

Strandberg states that it is a contractual matter between the two companies and refers to the background investigations carried out by Finnair. According to Strandberg, the matter does not belong to the owner control, but to the safety authorities.