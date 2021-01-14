Andalucía’s airports channelled 8,291,967 passengers during 2020, which is a staggering 73.04% fewer than 2019.Or if you prefer, 22m passengers down on 2019. Mind you, on a national level, airports in general didn’t do too well either with a 72.4 % drop.

No prizes for guessing why, of course.

Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport is the major Andalusian airport; Sevilla, which serves the regional capital, doesn’t come anywhere near it airport-traffic wise. Málaga saw 5,161,636 passengers through its doors during the twelve months of 2020… which is 74% down. Then you eat Sevilla (Saint Paul) with 2,315,610 passengers representing a 69.3% loss.

Then you eat our very own airport, Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén with 390,218 passengers using its terminal, meaning a 68.8% loss.

The airport that did worse in our region was the Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) with 216,319 passengers, representing an 80.7% loss.

That leaves us in descending order of traffic with Almería with 200,302 passengers, leaving it 79.5% down and Córdoba, which only saw a 26.3% drop, but, then again, it only handled 7,822 passengers in total.

