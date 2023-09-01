Airport | The departure hall of Helsinki-Vantaa was clogged with queues

Helsinki-Vantaa airport experienced congestion and long queue times on Friday.

Helsinki– The departure hall of Vantaa airport was completely blocked on Friday. There were long lines during the day for both check-in and security.

Finavia warns of the large number of passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport during the first two weeks of September.

“You should allow a little more time than usual for departure check-in, baggage drop-off and security check”, advises Finavia in its announcement.

From the airport a New Yorker reached on Friday afternoon Holly Ellison said that he and his spouse were waiting for a flight to New York. They had already made it past security.

“We waited 45 minutes for check-in, and another 45 minutes were spent at security,” Ellison said.

Ellison has been to Helsinki-Vantaa airport four or five times before, and has never seen similar queues and congestion before.

He said that he and his spouse in Finland love that things run efficiently without traffic jams. However, Friday’s situation in Helsinki-Vantaa was a different experience from Finland.

The congestion was like an American airport, Ellison described. However, the difference was that, according to his experience, all airport employees and passengers behaved calmly in Helsinki.

Ellison, who is traveling with Icelandair, said that he did not receive any advance warning about the situation at the airport. He also didn’t notice that the reasons for the emergency situation had been communicated on the spot somehow.

Also In the message service X, formerly Twitter, the queues and congestion in Helsinki-Vantaa sparked discussion.

A passenger who flew to Amsterdam regretted that their luggage did not come to Amsterdam on the same plane, even though they had been at the bag drop an hour and a half before the flight’s departure.

Already on August 28, one of the messages expressed regret that the queue for the security check was 150 meters long. According to the message, only a few of the security check lines were in use. Holly Ellison drew attention to the same on Friday.

Read more: There is an “exceptionally bad” congestion on Helsinki-Vantaa’s bag straps

Read more: Helsinki-Vantaa’s traditional liquid rule will remain in history