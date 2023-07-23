SThey came with the bolt cutters, cut through the fence and sat down on the airport runway. The result of the intrusion of supporters of the Last Generation protest group: At Hamburg Airport, operations stood still for hours at the start of the holiday season – flight operations at Düsseldorf Airport also had to be interrupted due to a blockage.

This weekend, Germany’s largest airport in Frankfurt is expecting the start of the holiday travel wave – with more than 200,000 passengers a day. “The incidents at other airports have made us even more aware, all security plans and service instructions have been checked again,” says a spokesman for the airport operator Fraport.

The goal: Something like in Hamburg and Düsseldorf should not be repeated at the start of the holidays in Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. There is no mere guarantee that this will be achieved – despite motion detectors and sensors on fences and more patrols. The last generation has announced a kind of summer break, in which there should be less action, but nobody wants to count on that.

Union complains about lack of precautions

The operational disruptions in Hamburg and Düsseldorf have sparked a discussion about security at German airports. The German police union criticized the fact that security precautions were not expanded, although activists had already gained access to the site at the airports in Berlin and on Sylt in the past. In any case, the union complains that the state security forces are lacking personnel.







In addition, there is a chain of responsibilities. Security checks for passengers take place under the supervision of the federal police, they are carried out by private security services, which are commissioned by the state at most airports, in Frankfurt recently by the airport operator. And the airports themselves are always responsible for protecting the site – according to plans that are not approved by the federal government, but by state authorities.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) announced a legal tightening of security requirements – not only for airports, but for critical infrastructure as a whole. It is “unacceptable” that climate stickers at airports come relatively easily over fences. Nobody in aviation contradicts this sentence, but when it comes to concrete measures, the discussion begins.



The airport association ADV calls for more consistent criminal prosecution. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms these law-breaking actions of the last generation, which are now considered attacks on civil air traffic,” says ADV General Manager Ralph Beisel. The acts could represent a dangerous intervention in air traffic, which could be punished with imprisonment from six months to ten years.







At the same time, following the incidents in Hamburg and Düsseldorf, airports are pointing out that all the requirements of the international aviation organization ICAO and the European authority EASA are being observed. In addition, their security concepts would have worked. Only they rely on the fact that nobody gets to airports undetected. In Düsseldorf, it took four minutes for the intruders to be surrounded by the police. The fact that they could only stick to one spot is attributed to the quick reaction there. However, traffic had to be stopped.

Expert: Just reacting is not enough

Aviation consultant Michael Garvens, head of Cologne/Bonn Airport for many years, calls for a rethink. “The activists seek attention and document their intrusion, terrorists try to get onto an airport site unnoticed. However, a security concept must be designed in such a way that intrusion is prevented as far as possible,” he says. “Airports should take a proactive approach. If only reactive action is taken, it may be too late. Then damage has already occurred – even if it is due to the temporary cessation of flight operations.”

However: In Hamburg, the perpetrators cut a hole in the fence, but that was not possible in Düsseldorf, where they climbed over it. Double fences, some of which exist at Frankfurt Airport, can slow down advances. The first acts like a factory fence around the premises, the second surrounds the security area.

Who pays for greater protection?

But more protection costs more. “Creating a higher level of security is generally not a problem from a technical point of view. There are special fences, video and sensor technology,” says Garvens. “The cost is more of a problem. At airports, it is often about 30 to 40 kilometers of fence. That quickly leads to an amount in the double-digit millions.” And these are investments that an airport would have to make first. Costs are passed on to airlines via fees. And if the airlines succeed in taking this effort into account in the ticket prices, the passenger has to pay a price for the protection.

Garvens is convinced that investments should not be shy away from. “The security precautions at airports must not get out of balance. With what authorization are passengers otherwise checked at great expense in the terminal when it is made relatively easy for activists elsewhere?” he asks.

In Frankfurt, the past few days have been used to check existing processes. No decision has been made on long-term adjustments, especially since the planned federal law is not yet available. “Frankfurt Airport is well protected. But there may be ways to increase safety,” says a Fraport spokesman. The head of Düsseldorf Airport, Lars Redeligx, made a similar statement. “Of course, against the background of the events, you have to check nationwide to what extent even stronger security is required in the future, including improvements to the fences,” he said.