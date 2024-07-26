He Basel-Mulhouse Airport who share these two cities on either side of the border between Switzerland and France was evacuated on Friday morning for a couple of hours by a bomb alert on a day marked by incidents on the French railway network due to sabotage.

In its X account, the airport had reported mid-morning that the evacuation of its terminal had taken place “for security reasons”.

This has meant the temporary suspension of operations. The concessionaire company has asked passengers to contact their airlines.

The terminal reopened at around 12:30 local time (10:30 GMT) and Operations have been gradually restarted since then.

In fact, the first one to take place was the landing of a plane from the Spanish company Vueling coming from Barcelona.

Previously, A Lufthansa flight from Munich had been cancelled.

This bomb alert comes on a day marked in France by sabotage on three of the four axes of high-speed trains, with fires in signalling equipment causing massive cancellations and many delays.

The state railway company SNCF has estimated that 250,000 people have already been affected by the problems, and that the number could rise to 800,000 over the weekend.

EFE