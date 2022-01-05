Home page politics

divide

For the third day in a row, thousands of people took to the streets of Kazakhstan in Central Asia in protest against high energy prices. © Vladimir Tretyakov / dpa

Several police officers and soldiers were killed in protests against high gas prices in Kazakhstan. The military had to step in. President Tokayev asks foreign countries for help.

Update from January 5th, 10:24 p.m .: In the face of unprecedented unrest in his country, Kazakhstan’s head of state Kassym-Shomart Tokayev has asked a Russian-led military alliance for help, reports the AFP. He had asked the heads of state of the states allied in the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO) to support Kazakhstan “in overcoming this terrorist threat,” said Tokayev in a televised address on Thursday night. In addition to Russia, five other ex-Soviet republics belong to the CSTO. The current situation is “no longer just a threat,” said Tokayev on state television. Rather, the situation undermines “the integrity of the state”.

Tokayev accused “terrorist groups” of being behind the protests and of “rioting”, looting shops and “attacking women” across the country. The groups were “trained” abroad. “They are seizing buildings and public infrastructure, and most importantly, they are seizing places with small arms,” ​​Tokayev continued. In the meantime, people have managed to gain control of five aircraft at Almaty Airport. “There is currently a battle going on near Almaty with the participation of the armed forces of the Ministry of Defense,” Tojakev said. The country’s most violent riots took place in Almaty (see first report.)

First report from January 5th: Almaty – The military intervened after violent riots in Kazakhstan in Central Asia. “Terrorist gangs” had fought a fight with paratroopers in the city of Almaty, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a televised address on Thursday night. The city’s airport in the south-east of the authoritarian republic has been “liberated”, reported the Kazakh media, citing the deputy mayor of Almaty, Edzhan Babakumarov. A “special operation” has started.

Riots in Kazakhstan over the rise in gas prices: protesters occupy the airport

According to the media, a crowd occupied the airport on Wednesday afternoon. Several airlines then canceled flights to Almaty. Tokayev also said in his address that he had asked the Russian-led military alliance Organization of the Collective Security Treaty for help. The riots that broke out over the weekend are “not a threat, but an undermining of the integrity of the state”.

Riot police block protesters in downtown Almaty. © Vladimir Tretyakov / dpa

The unprecedented protests in Kazakhstan, in which, according to the authorities, at least eight police officers and soldiers had so far been killed, broke out out of displeasure at the significantly higher prices for liquefied gas at filling stations. Many Kazakhs use liquefied petroleum gas because it is cheaper than gasoline.

Violent riots across the country – Almaty city administration stormed

The ex-Soviet republic was plunged into a serious political crisis. The government resigned on Wednesday. A state of emergency has been declared across the country. There were particularly violent riots in Almaty. In the economic metropolis, demonstrators stormed the city administration and Tokayev’s residence.

In Kazakhstan, which was ruled by the ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev for decades, it is the largest wave of protests in years. The country with more than 18 million inhabitants borders among other things on Russia and China *. It is rich in oil and gas reserves. The republic is also one of the largest uranium producers in the world. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan is struggling with mismanagement and poverty. How many thousands of people took part in the protests was unclear. In the meantime, the Internet has been switched off – presumably to make new meetings more difficult. Several television stations stopped operating. (dpa) * Merkur.de / bayern is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA