The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Peru confirmed this Monday (19) that the airport of Arequipa, the country’s second main city, has restarted its operations after remaining closed in recent days due to protests against President Dina Boluarte, and announced that the same will happen to others also affected by the demonstrations.

“Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón International Airport in Arequipa has resumed airport operations. Today, at 6:15 am, the first flight took place. Peru in peace. Peru cannot stop”, announced the folder on Twitter.

Last Monday, Arequipa was the scene of intense protests in which one person died. On the same day, protesters stormed the city’s airport, causing fires and damage to the facilities.

“We have reopened Arequipa airport, with 20 flights scheduled for today. This is a sign that we are working to restore order and peace. Tomorrow, the airports of Juliaca and Ayacucho are scheduled to reopen”, said the Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte, in an interview with Exitosa radio.

The local press reported testimonials from travelers who were trapped in the city for a week, as Arequipa was isolated by air and also by land due to several road closures.

The minister is in Arequipa together with the heads of Mines and Energy and Labor and Employment “to create a space for dialogue, in order to listen to the demands of the population and provide a timely solution, so that the roads can be unblocked and start to work together and, above all, in peace”.

On Sunday, Lazarte told radio station RPP that “in the case of Cuzco, everything is back to normal” and “operations have been re-established thanks to the protection of the police and the armed forces”.

In all, 23 people have died since the protests that intensified last Sunday in various parts of the country, demanding early elections, Boluarte’s resignation and the closure of Congress.