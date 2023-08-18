The runway at Frankfurt Airport in Germany flooded due to rain

Frankfurt Airport in Germany, considered the busiest in the country, flooded due to heavy rains. Water infiltrated the runway ApNews.

A spokesman for Frankfurt Airport said that a large amount of water had accumulated on the runway on Wednesday evening. Ground handling of ships was suspended for more than two hours. Due to flooding, about 70 flights were canceled, and 23 aircraft bound for Frankfurt were sent to other airports.

In addition to the airport, several streets in the central and northwestern part of Germany suffered from the consequences of the downpour. Water got into the entrances of the buildings. In the city of Gelsenkirchen, emergency services had to pull citizens out of cars who were on flooded highways.

At the end of July, cities in China were flooded due to super typhoon Doksuri. Beijing authorities have issued the highest “red” warning for rainstorms caused by the natural disaster. Citizens were warned about the risk of landslides, mudflows and soil collapses in some areas of the capital.