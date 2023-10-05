Thursday, October 5, 2023
Airport | Helsinki-Vantaa warns of congestion – Live broadcast at 1:30 p.m

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 5, 2023
in World Europe
The walkout interrupted security checks at Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Thursday, the walkout at 1:30 p.m.–2:00 p.m.

Helsinki– The security checks at Vantaa airport threaten to be congested on Thursday, warned Finavia. At the airport, a walkout of the employees of the Union of Public and Welfare Industries (JHL) will be organized on Thursday from 13:30 to 13:30. This applies to employees performing security checks.

Finavia estimates that, if implemented, the walkout will cause delays in both passenger and baggage security checks.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast from the airport from around 1:30 p.m.

After the march out, security checkpoints may not all be reopened immediately, but they will be returned to use gradually. So if queues have formed, it can be slow to clear them.

The demonstration organized by the trade union JHL is political and targeted Petteri Orpon (kok) against the government’s labor market measures, not the employer. The expression of opinion is therefore not related to the same controversies that have caused traffic jams earlier this fall, for example in the handling of luggage.

AIRPORT the walkout is part of the AY movement’s political demonstrations, which are supposed to continue for several weeks.

On Thursday, SAK and its unions will focus on Uusimaa. In addition to the airport, there will also be a one-hour walkout at the Loviisa nuclear power plant and several large industrial workplaces.

JHL employees observe a ten-minute moment of silence and stop their work for that time at the workplaces of the cities of Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen, and Vantaa and Kerava welfare area.

In addition, a nationwide walkout from theaters will be organized on Thursday at 1 p.m.

