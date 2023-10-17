Airport | Helsinki-Vantaa had huge queues again on Tuesday – Finavia: “Autumn holidays are underway”

The queuing time was estimated at the site to be 40–50 minutes.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the security check at the airport was very congested on Tuesday from early evening.

The queue for inspection started at the front doors of the entrance hall and wound its way through the hall several times lengthwise and crosswise, said a HS reporter from the airport Merituuli Saikkonen.

“Here, small labyrinths have been made with tapes, which you have to queue through before you can even get to the security check area,” Saikkonen said around four o’clock.

The queuing time was estimated at the site to be 40–50 minutes. According to Saikkonen, the queue moved quickly, and he got from the front doors to the other side of the security check in just under an hour.

According to him, the mood in the queue was more amused and pained than hasty. Apparently, they had come to the field early enough that there was time to wait in line.

“Behind me in line, the seasoned traveler thought that he had never seen anything like this before.”

Saikkonen had not received separate advance information about the traffic jams or their cause.

Helsinki Sanomat reached the representative of the airport on Tuesday evening to comment on the congestion.

Airport company Finavia’s communications manager Pia Fastin apart from the holiday season, there was no particular reason why there were queues at security checkpoints.

“Autumn holidays are now underway, and Matkustus is divided into different days. Mornings and afternoons are very lively.”

According to Fast, on the other hand, it is difficult to accurately predict people’s arrival at the field in advance. He says that some passengers arrive at the airport well in time and others at the last minute. Sometimes more passengers than usual arrive at once.

“Tens of thousands of people pass through the airport every day, even normally. Now there are even more people on the move because of the holidays.”

The ongoing flu season and cases of illness may also cause temporary shortages in security inspection personnel, says Fast.

However, according to his information, no one has been late for their flight due to queuing.

Helsinki-Vantaa there have been a lot of traffic jams this fall.

Finavia is explained congestion not only by security inspectors getting sick but also by failing to predict the number of passengers.

Airpro’s Helsinki-Vantaa chief shop steward and occupational health and safety representative Markku Juntunen disagreed on the matter in September.

“There are not enough capable personnel. This is the result of years of personnel policy,” Juntunen said. In particular, he referred to layoffs during the corona period and the layoffs in 2021, where almost half of Airpro’s security inspectors lost their jobs.

Airpro is a subsidiary of Finavia, which is responsible for security inspections.

Helsinki-Vantaa has also had employees walkouts.