The video, which Bishai posted on her personal page on “Instagram”, achieved a great spread, with demands to arrest the perpetrator and bring him to trial, in addition to many support for her position in which she revealed the harasser and not tolerating him.

Incident details

Bishai recounted the details of what happened to her, saying, crying bitterly: “This is the most difficult video to make in my life. I was traveling to Beirut and returned to Egypt, and I was waiting for bags. A man photographed me from behind on his phone, and when my friends noticed him, they tried to open the phone.”

And she continued: “After a long conversation and the help of security, we entered one of the rooms and after opening his phone and inspecting it, more than 10 other men saw what he had filmed from the harassed young man. They found a video clip, while he was filming girls from behind.”

And she confirmed that: “A large number of pictures of the girls he tracked down and their pictures appeared on the phone of the harassed young man, and the police took custody of the young man and investigated him, and he left the airport while he (Mtklabash), and tomorrow there are other investigations, and the man is moving, thank God I was able to get out and tomorrow We will complete investigations, and I will follow up any new with you.”

Imprisonment and a fine

Lawyer and legal researcher Abdel Razek Mustafa says that the incident, after reviewing its videos, states that it is “harassment according to Article 306 bis a and b, as the law was amended in 2014 because there was no explicit text related to means of communication, photography and the like before that.”

And the legal researcher continued, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The offender will be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than 6 months and up to a year, and a fine ranging from 3 thousand pounds to 10 thousand pounds.”

And Mustafa indicated that: “Phone photography is a crime, and that incident occurs daily in separate places and it is possible for any woman to be exposed, but it is necessary to raise awareness that there are rights for women in these incidents, and that they reject any similar situation, and talk with a number of witnesses to prove the incident. “.

For his part, Legal Counsel Muhammad Barakat believes that: “Harassment is a crime punishable by law, and it should not be tolerated or slackened in reporting it by the victim personally. He must go to the police station that belongs to the place of the incident and file a misdemeanor report against the harasser.”

In his speech to Sky News Arabia, Barakat pointed out that “the department, in turn, will transfer the report to the prosecution, investigate it, and ask the victim about the circumstances of the incident, so that the harasser will receive his punishment.”

The legal advisor stressed that: “It is always preferable for there to be witnesses or evidence to support the incident, in addition to the investigations of the investigations that will be carried out at the request of the Public Prosecution.”

double-edged sword

Regarding the publication of such incidents on “Social Media”, the Egyptian lawyer stressed that they are: “A double-edged sword, but I stand with them and see them as bringing rights, but those who criticize the behavior of extremist women who repeatedly stress not to expose the harasser, these people should not look at their talk or their opinion.”

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, the legal researcher explained: “The harasser must be exposed in all possible ways, because if he does not do this, he will continue his wrong behavior, and many innocent women will fall victim to him.”

stop worker

And the official page of the Cairo Air Port Company on Facebook issued a notice saying: “With reference to the video that was published on a social networking site on June 14, which includes a complaint by one of the passengers arriving on the Beirut flight that she was filmed by one of the workers in Terminal 3 at Cairo Airport, The company reports that the worker has been suspended as of today.

The statement indicated that “his customs permit has been withdrawn until investigations are completed by the concerned authorities, and the Cairo Airport Administration confirms that it is keen on the safety of all passengers who frequent the airport, and that it does not tolerate any transgressor or negligence in the performance of duty by all employees.”