Airport | Finavia warns of possible congestion today

The political protest suspends airport security checks for half an hour in the afternoon.

Finavia urges air passengers to reserve more time than usual for the security check today at Helsinki-Vantaa.

The reason is political expression. The Union of Public and Welfare Industries (JHL) has announced that employees performing security checks will march out of their workplace at 1:30 p.m. for half an hour.

At issue is one of the protests organized by trade unions against the country’s government. On Thursday, the organizations of the central organization SAK will focus on Uusimaa in particular.

Finavia estimates that, if implemented, the walkout will cause delays in both passenger and baggage security checks.

After the march out, security checkpoints may not all be reopened immediately, but they will be returned to use gradually. So if queues have formed, it can be slow to clear them.

Finavia regrets the situation. The walkout is not directed against Finavia or the employer, but this time it is indeed a political expression of opinion.

Thursday in addition to the demonstration at the airport, there will be, for example, a one-hour walkout at the Loviisa nuclear power plant and several large industrial workplaces.

JHL employees observe a ten-minute moment of silence and stop their work for that time at the workplaces of the cities of Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen, and Vantaa and Kerava welfare area.

In addition, a nationwide walkout from theaters will be organized on Thursday at 1 p.m.

