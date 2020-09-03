Employees of the airport in Chicago starved the dog to death, leaving him without food or water for three days, as a result of which the dog died in agony. Details of the incident are published by Metro.

So, according to the publication, several shepherd dogs who arrived from Jordan at O’Hare airport could not go through customs control at the border due to the lack of the necessary vaccinations. As a result, the animals had to live for several days in the cargo compartment of the air harbor, awaiting entry and paperwork. Due to poor conditions, one of the dogs died in agony in his own cage.

An anonymous source told police about pet abuse at the airport, and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. As a result, all the dogs were placed in a local shelter, and the vice president of Alliance Ground International, which serves cargo transportation, was accused of neglecting animals.

However, the president of the organization, Warren Jones, insists that the Alliance Ground staff cared for the dogs. “We bought food for these animals while customs and the shipper were busy with paperwork. It is difficult and time consuming. We transport animals every week and for 30 years not a single animal has died in our company, ”he assured.

In March, a Yorkshire Terrier dog died on a Delta plane during a flight. Corey McGimson opened the carriage and found that the dog was not moving or breathing. The man took the puppy to the veterinary clinic, but doctors stated the death of the animal. He told the children that the dog was sick so as not to upset them.