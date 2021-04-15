Employees of the airport in the United States were under investigation after the family of a Russian citizen who was killed by them by mistake decided to appeal the report of the prosecutor’s office. Writes about this New York Post.

On April 12, 2019, Russian Evgeny Lagoda flew to New York from Moscow for work purposes. On board the man began a seizure – according to the materials of the court, the Russian “was bleeding from his mouth”, “he was noticeably disoriented, sweated profusely, and his eyes were empty.”

Having come to his senses, Lagoda began to show aggression. After the plane landed at the destination airport, the first police officer who arrived on board tried to calm the man, but Lagoda did not understand English. Then the officer sprayed him with the contents of a pepper spray, and then hit the Russian in the face, knocking him down.

“The officer struggled to put handcuffs on Lagoda and during the struggle he was astride a man who was lying on his back. The policeman sat down on the Russian citizen’s chest and torso, ”the court documents say.

Several more police officers held Lagoda, stabbing him. In the end, when the Russian was turned over, airport officials noticed that his neck turned blue – they checked his pulse and did not find it. Only after that did the law enforcement officers remove the handcuffs from the man and tried to give him artificial respiration.

Due to the incompetent actions of the airport administration, the ambulance team arrived at the scene only 20 minutes later. The death of Lagoda was ascertained in a local hospital. According to the forensic expert’s report, the Russian died of cardiac arrest due to a combination of various factors, including seizures.

Despite an official autopsy report citing murder as the cause of the Russian citizen’s death, the New York State Attorney General’s office found no criminal charges against airport police officers.

The father of the deceased Russian, Grigory Tikhoplav, filed a lawsuit in the Manhattan Supreme Court against the administration of the air harbor on Friday, April 9. Airport officials declined to comment on the pending trial.

