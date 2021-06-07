Airport employees in California found an unusual way to return a forgotten phone to a tourist and were caught on video. This is reported in Twitter– Southwest Airlines carrier account.

A Southwest Airlines passenger found before take off that he had left his cell phone at the gate. Then the representatives of the aviation harbor came up with a non-standard scheme to return the gadget to the traveler.

The footage posted online shows how customs officers handed the phone over to an employee on the runway, who jumped up and gave it to the aircraft commander through the window.

Earlier in June, a Russian woman peeed at the check-in counter at Shanghai airport. It is clarified that the woman was intoxicated. The reason for the inappropriate behavior was the flight delay.