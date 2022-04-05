Home page world

An incident occurred at Melbourne Airport. © Con Chronis / dpa

In Melbourne, South Australia, passengers are experiencing a threatening situation. A plane suddenly catches fire – the travelers save themselves by jumping down.

Melbourne – A flight has apparently become a shock experience for passengers on an Australian airline. As several media in Australia reported, there was a threatening incident at Melbourne Airport.

Accordingly, dozens of passengers had to leave the plane head over heels shortly before the start of a Regional Express (Rex) machine. According to the reports, an engine on the Rex plane caught fire. The occupants of the plane then had to jump out of the machine to safety.

Melbourne airport: a machine’s engine burns – passengers jump out of the plane

According to the TV broadcaster 7news The fire brigade was alerted on Tuesday afternoon (local time/April 5) after smoke rose from an engine of the aircraft. The firefighters immediately went to the runway and brought the dangerous situation under control.

A total of 43 passengers are said to have been on board the plane that caught fire. According to witnesses, panic broke out among them. The crew told the passengers that they should leave everything on board and immediately jump from the emergency exit about one and a half meters down. At first there were probably no aids, such as stairs or ladders, for leaving the aircraft.

Plane in Melbourne catches fire – passengers survive jump from emergency exit unharmed

According to official information, the frightened passengers survived the one and a half meter jump unscathed. Nobody was injured, they said. “You were able to get off the plane safely. Operations at the airport have not been affected,” a spokesman for Melbourne Airport said 7news.

The Rex machine was actually supposed to take off from the Australian metropolis towards King Island off the coast of Tasmania. Melbourne is best known for the Australian Open tennis grand slam tournament. At the airport there, the entry ban for tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, who was not vaccinated against the corona virus, made headlines at the beginning of the year. (kh)