Miami Airport Cleaner Arrested for Stealing $60K Rolex

A cleaner at Miami International Airport, USA, was arrested for stealing a watch worth $60,000 (about 5.4 million rubles) from a passenger. This writes Simple Flying portal.

It is specified that the incident itself occurred on August 22. The traveler, who arrived from Lisbon, noticed the loss of valuable accessories after passing customs control. He placed the bag from the Duty Free store, which contained a sweater and two pairs of Rolex watches, on the ground next to a metal pole and a garbage can and left it unattended for some time.

CCTV footage showed a 57-year-old cleaning worker named Alberto Rabanal approaching the bag, looking inside it, and then taking it to a secluded area. There, the cleaner removed the boxes containing the watches and hid the sweater and Duty Free bag in a bin bag, which he later threw in a bin.

Detectives went to Rabanal’s home and found a watch during a search. He confessed to the robbery and was taken to a correctional center. The man faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 (about 900 thousand rubles).

In early August, a Russian woman stole three bottles of perfume from the Duty Free at Pulkovo Airport, went on holiday and was caught upon her return. The woman made sure no one was watching her, removed the anti-theft tag, put the perfume in her bag and left.