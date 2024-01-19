Genoa – The horizon for aligning the three works is the end of 2025. By that date, in fact, the pieces of the logistics revolution which involves the maritime station of the port of Genoa, the airport of the capital, the railways and the passenger airport of Savona.

The plan, anticipated by 19th century in the past few weeks, now adds new chapters. The central one concerns Colombo and now the details of the connection project are emerging through a “moving walkway” (on which the technicians of the Municipality of Genoa and the Airport worked), between the new railway stop and the airport.

Six hundred meters elevated which will allow you to quickly get from the platforms to the various planned “stops”.: the new cruise hub (in which there is interest from companies for the management of passengers towards the ship with dedicated train transport, thus guaranteeing green logistics for cruise passengers); therefore the car park for passengers who then embark in Genoa and Savona and will be able to arrive under board by railway. It is not excluded that an interchange park serving the neighborhood could also be built, given the proximity to the train stop. A further exit from the elevated passage will serve to connect with the hotel and finally you will arrive at the airport area, with direct access to the building.

The plan relating to the port of Genoa

To allow passengers to move more comfortably and quickly, a treadmill will be installed in both directions, flanked by pedestrian lanes. Estimated travel time of 600 meters: approximately 6 minutes. The alternative structure to the people mover has an estimated cost of less than 30 million euros. Meanwhile, at the end of the month the deadline for expressions of interest for the acquisition of the airport's shares will expire.

However, Colombo was just one of the stages touched yesterday by the inspection of a large delegation which involved the Ministry of Transport (with the landing in Genoa of Matteo Mineo, head of the secretariat of the deputy minister Edoardo Rixi), the commissioner of the Authority Paolo Piacenza, the president of the airport Alfonso Lavarello and the technicians of the Region and RFI.

The blitz began in the passenger terminal of the port of Genoa: the underground railway station project is now accelerating and the connection plan with the entrance bridge to the Maritime Station is already ready. The third link in the logistics revolution is Savona. The need to arrive within the Costa Crociere hub with green transport has led us to consider two options: the first involves an extension of the freight tracks which are currently close to the building of the former Port Authority of Savona, towards the cruise terminal.



The plan relating to the port of Savona

The second instead involves the construction of a walkway similar to that of the airport, 300 meters long, for the connection with the cruise station. «In any case it is a very important intervention, but not that complex. AND we will also be able to equip the passenger port of Savona with green logistics – explains Piacenza – We are also working to speed up all the projects and give a new face to the connection between the airport and the Savona and Genoa airports”. «The project is progressing thanks also to the fruitful collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and the leaders of the Region and the Municipality» says Lavarello. «The horizon is the end of 2025. We are all moving in this direction» explains Mineo.