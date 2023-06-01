You will surely know the AirPods, after all who has never heard of the much loved wireless headphones by license plate Apple? What you may not know yet, however, is that in addition to the only classic white color, they were actually planned 4 more variants!

AirPods with different colors? They were on schedule!

Today’s news comes directly from a well-known collector of rare Apple products: Kosutami, who we also told you about just yesterday in relation to the gold color of the MagSafe power supply. Well, however, the collector’s novelties do not end there because apparently it also existed a prototype of pink AirPods!

You got it right, the white AirPods you know well now weren’t the only model in the program, on the contrary, the colors had to be different. According to the man we are talking about the colors ProductRED, purple, black and “Blonde” (gold), in addition to the classic white. It is an outdated project that aimed to create products that could match the colors of the “new” (at the time) iPhone 7.

Only the case on the outside would be colored, while the inside and headphones would remain white. However, all this never met the hands of users as the project was scrapped and Apple decided to release the AirPods only in white. Who knows, maybe providing more choice could turn out to be a winning move for the company!