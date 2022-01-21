AirPods are getting adaptive active noise cancellation. About it informs Appleinsider edition.

The journalists found site The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has a new application for AirPods. Apple engineers have invented a secret technology that will allow you to customize the operation of the active noise cancellation option.

The document says that consumers who use headphones with a sound canceling function will be able to hear how they are spoken to by loved ones. To do this, the latter will have to say a certain keyword, after which their speech will not be drowned out by the headset. This is supposed to be a username, but AirPods owners will be able to enter any word they feel is appropriate.

“The user may want to be interrupted by one or more pre-assigned contacts that are identified on the associated electronic device as an interrupt-enabled contact,” the company described the new feature. Journalists believe that this feature may appear in Apple headphones in the near future.

In December, Bloomberg journalists Mark Gurman listed the devices that Apple should introduce in 2022. Among other things, the company may release a new generation of AirPods Pro headphones and Apple Watch smart watches with a reinforced case.