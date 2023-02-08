The glittering AirPods Pro are owned Apple, a company that doesn’t need too many introductions. Between smartphones, PCs, tablets and much more, users undoubtedly have a vast range of products suitable for every need. Today, however, we are not here to tell you about the latest iPhone or the most expensive MacBook, but about the company’s quintessential headphones and in particular how to remove one of the most criticized defects!

AirPods Pro, are you ready to start modding?

Apple with you well know will be forced to abandon its proprietary connector with regard to future products it puts on sale. However, there is still a problem that concerns the old ones. However, there is an engineer on YouTube called Ken Pillonel who has well thought of trying to modify his AirPods Pro in such a way as to remove the Lightning connector and replace it with a USB-C one. Not happy though, the engineer wanted to go even further, encouraging his audience to do the same.

Specifically not only here you will be able to find all the diagrams related to the project in a totally free way. But you can also buy a PCBs just to proceed with the modification yourself. The man explained as follows:

“The last video has reached over a million views and yet no one has tried to modify their headphones. I immediately understood why: making a PCB is not easy at all. I almost hoped that someone in China would copy my design to sell it and in the end I decided to do it all by myself.”

In fact, you will be able to go here and find the material. Be careful though: the mod will work only for the first generation of AirPods Pro and not for the second. Needless to say, it’s not a job for everyone and there are many risks since these are still very expensive products, so if you don’t have any kind of experience in the field, we suggest you forget it!