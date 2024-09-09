At Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event, the company unveiled a new version of the AirPods Max. Instead of launching a completely revamped AirPods Max 2, Apple opted for a more modest update, introducing new colors and the long-awaited USB-C port. The original AirPods Max, which launched in 2020, came in a limited number of colors. Now, with the update, Apple is introducing a wider range of options: Starlight, Midnight, Purple, Orange, and Blue. The most significant addition is undoubtedly the introduction of the USB-C port for charging. This marks another step in Apple’s strategy to adopt the USB-C standard across all of its devices, making it easier for users to no longer juggle multiple cables.

Apple also mentioned that with iOS 18, the AirPods Max will support adaptive noise cancellation. However, it’s unclear whether this is due to the introduction of a new H2 chip or other audio features previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. Despite the new features, many users were expecting a more substantial update for the AirPods Max. The lack of an H2 chip and features like Voice Isolation and Adaptive Audio, which have long been present in the AirPods Pro 2 and now also in the AirPods 4, has left a sour taste in the mouth. The new AirPods Max are available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping on September 20, with the price unchanged at $549. Details for the Italian market have not yet been announced.