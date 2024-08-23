As Apple’s September event nears, the first rumors about the new AirPods Max model are emerging.
Fewer and fewer weeks separate us from the September event of Applewhich will undoubtedly represent an excellent opportunity for the company to officially present its new models iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Proas well as the fourth generation of AirPods. In the meantime, the first rumours are already beginning to emerge regarding AirPods Max 2: let’s discover them together in detail.
AirPods Max 2: New Chip and More
More than 4 years have passed since the launch of the first model of AirPods Maxwhich would therefore loudly suggest the arrival of a second generation in the next few months. The first turning point of the next AirPods Max 2 will presumably be represented by theimplementation of a new internal chipwhich could in effect be the H2 chip already seen on the current ones AirPods Pro 2.
This will therefore allow access to new audio featurescurrently the exclusive prerogative of the Pro line of Apple earphones. Among these, the ones that certainly stand out are theadaptive audiowhich can expertly combine noise cancellation and Transparency mode based on the current environment. Not to mention the functionality of conversation detectionwhich allows you to lower the volume of the content you are playing to hear the people around you.
AirPods Max 2: Possible Colors and Release Date
Another big step forward will probably be represented by the adoption of theUSB-C inputin compliance with the new European directives. Let’s remember that in 2020 the first generation of AirPods Max came out in the colors Space Gray, Pink, Green, Silver and Sky Blue respectively, so it is likely to expect a similar (if not greater) amount of color shades for the second generation.
The new AirPods Max could be released by the end of the yeara few weeks after the launch of Apple’s new smartphones. Clearly at the moment these are just rumors, which will have to be confirmed (or possibly denied) through an official communication from the Californian company. We can only wait for further updates on the matter from Applewhich we are sure will not be long in coming over the next few months.
#AirPods #Max #Heres #Expect #Apples #Headphones
Leave a Reply