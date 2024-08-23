Fewer and fewer weeks separate us from the September event of Applewhich will undoubtedly represent an excellent opportunity for the company to officially present its new models iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Proas well as the fourth generation of AirPods. In the meantime, the first rumours are already beginning to emerge regarding AirPods Max 2: let’s discover them together in detail.

AirPods Max 2: New Chip and More More than 4 years have passed since the launch of the first model of AirPods Maxwhich would therefore loudly suggest the arrival of a second generation in the next few months. The first turning point of the next AirPods Max 2 will presumably be represented by theimplementation of a new internal chipwhich could in effect be the H2 chip already seen on the current ones AirPods Pro 2. AirPods Max 2 This will therefore allow access to new audio featurescurrently the exclusive prerogative of the Pro line of Apple earphones. Among these, the ones that certainly stand out are theadaptive audiowhich can expertly combine noise cancellation and Transparency mode based on the current environment. Not to mention the functionality of conversation detectionwhich allows you to lower the volume of the content you are playing to hear the people around you.