Apple will revolutionize its AirPods lineup later this year with a series of new models, one of which is said to cost around $100.
A decline in demand for current AirPods models is expected in 2024, with a projected decline of 4% compared to the previous year.
In this context, a rumor that has been circulating recently becomes particularly interesting: it is the possibility of one cheaper version of Apple earphones.
The “AirPods Lite” could debut on the market in the second half of the year, according to what was presented to investors by analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International.
Reliable sources suggest that the Cupertino company is focusing its efforts on this idea, which could help increase the overall production of earphones for Apple ecosystem in the next few months to come.
A next iteration of the AirPods Max.
Convenience in the air
The definition “AirPods Lite” was attributed arbitrarily by those who first began to leak rumors on the subject; at the moment there has not yet been an official announcement, but speculation about their production has been circulating for over a year.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted its arrival as early as January 2023, estimating a price of 99 dollars.
According to a research note from Haitong International Securities, Pu indicated that Foxconn will be one of the suppliers of the lower-cost AirPods, with production encouraged at one of its factories in India in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Furthermore, together with the AirPods Lite, Apple is planning to launch the second generation of AirPods Max.
The first generation, although high quality, quickly lost interest precisely because of its high price.
Mysterious variants
According to Bloomberg's Gurman, the new AirPods 4 will be launched between September and October, in at least two variants: one low-end and the other mid-range. There is speculation that one of the versions may not include active noise cancellation, a feature that could match the rumored AirPods Lite.
Both variants will feature a refreshed design with improvements in fit, sound quality, and an updated charging case with USB-C port.
The mid-range version will also include the active noise cancellation and a speaker for tracking via “Where Is”.
Gurman expects the updated AirPods Max to launch in fourth quarter of 2024in line with Pu's advances regarding the USB-C charging port.
Kuo also indicated the possible launch window for the AirPods Max 2 in the second half of 2024, with the possibility of a delay until the first months of next year.
#AirPods #39Lite39 #budget #version #Apple39s #earphones #reality
Leave a Reply