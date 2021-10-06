Apple decides to make the location of its AirPods and AirPods Pro earphones as well as AirPods Max headphones even easier and more precise. In this case the reason is simple: they are among the easiest objects to lose due to their size but also because they are most used among the various consumer electronics devices. As of today, the two devices are compatible with the Dov ‘functionality of the products made by the Cupertino house and this allows them to connect to the same network that guarantees to track phones, computers and AirTags with the help of all Apple smartphones in the world.

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max – here’s how they’ll find each other from today

We know that until today if you lost a headset AirPods, AirPods Pro or even AirPods Max headphones, the possibility of finding it was related only to the fact of being in the vicinity of the iPhone, which detected it because it was connected via Bluetooth. But the moment you left the area where it had disappeared, it was impossible to trace the product a posteriori. With the latest update for all this it has become just a memory because, both for AirPods, AirPods Pro and for AirPods Max, it will be possible to track devices directly from all iPhones that are within bluetooth range. The feature takes advantage of Apple’s Where network, which silently uses all iOS phones as if they were trackers.

In this case, to change from before there is the precision of the service which now becomes millimeter and directional just as already seen with the procedure of an AirTag. So, for example, if we have lost a headset in a certain place, it is enough for an iPhone user to pass by to report to the owner that the lost object there, clearly all automatically and silently via iPhone. Not just because in this case searches can be carried out from the Dov ‘network interface accessible from both iPhone and any browser via access with Apple ID.

To be able to use this novelty it is necessary have the new firmware version that is version 4A400, a more recent version than the previous AirPods‌ 3E751, AirPods Max 3E756 and AirPods Pro 3E751. Apple has also released updated firmware for Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4 and Powerbeats Pro. Clearly you will not need to do anything but wait for your headphones to update automatically and this will happen without intervention, while they are connected via bluetooth to the phone.