Even though more than 5 years have passed since the launch, the AirPods 2 are still on sale today at the Apple Store and among the major official retailers, representing in all respects the most economical solution to use in combination with an iPhone, iPad or MacBook, to the detriment of some exclusive features reserved for AirPods 3 like the Spatial Audio and much more.

AirPods 4: Possible Technical Specifications

According to what was declared by the famous Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman in the course of his newsletter Power OnApple plans to release two distinct versions of the new AirPods 4 within the next month. The models will respectively include a cheaper version and entry level, and another one of mid rangethus completely replacing the previous models AirPods 2 And AirPods 3still on the market today.

According to the forecasts of GurmanThe entry-level model will replace the current AirPods 2, while the mid-range model will replace the more recent AirPods 3, launched way back in 2021. The new design will presumably be shared by both models, with one substantial difference acting as a discriminant between the two, represented by the active noise cancellationwhich will be the prerogative of the new mid-range model.

Mark Gurman

Both versions of AirPods 4 will most likely support the new USB-C input: the mid-range model, in particular, could feature the wireless chargingfollowing Apple’s strategy with the previous two generations of earphones.