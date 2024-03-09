Airplanes | WSJ: US opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines emergency landing

An Alaska Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing in January when part of the plane's wall came off mid-flight.

of the United States the Ministry of Justice has started a criminal investigation into the emergency landing of Alaska Airlines in January, reports a US newspaper The Wall Street Journal. The news agency Reuters also reports on WSJ's information.

The Boeing 737 Max model plane of the US airline Alaska Airlines had to return to Portland, Oregon on January 5, because part of the wall of the plane came off mid-flight.

A few years ago, Boeing's model was widely banned after two disastrous plane accidents. Planes were again banned from flying after the incident in January.

According to the WSJ, the investigation opened now would open to the ministry whether Boeing has acted as agreed in previous investigations related to disastrous accidents.

Boeing, Alaska Airlines and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.