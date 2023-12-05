Airplanes, prices skyrocketing. Traveling at Christmas? It is not a country for the rich

Airline tickets skyrocket during the Christmas holidays, price increases of over 1,100%

Travel to Christmas it is not for all wallets. According to a survey, flying, for example, from Milan to Catania for the Christmas holidays can cost up to 1,130% more than a ticket taken in low season.

To reveal it is Altroconsumo which, by comparing the return costs for a person in the peak holiday period (from 23 December to 2 January) with a less “busy” period (from 13 January to 23 January 2024) on eight national routes, brought to light a shocking phenomenon. In addition to Milan and Catania, Sardinia and Calabria have very high costs, with flights reaching over 470 euros. On average the price difference between the two periods is 301%.

A return air travel for them Christmas holidays it costs on average 288 euros, compared to 72 euros for a trip in January. Sicily together with Sardinia – but also Calabria – dominate the ranking of the greatest differences: immediately after Catania there is Lamezia Termewhere the difference between the two periods is 830% (a flight from Milan would have cost 448 euros at Christmas versus 48 in the low season).

Then, there is Palermo, where a flight on holidays (again from Milan) would have cost 336 euros compared to 39 euros in January, for a difference of 758%. After the Sicilian cities, there is Cagliari: 477 euros against 76 euros and a difference of 527%. The smallest differences are from Rome to Olbia (11%, from 98 to 89 euros); and also from Rome to Milanwhere the variation is zero: the ticket in both periods would always have cost 91 euros.

On average, those who travel towards the Sicily and the Sardinia would have spent 301 euros during the Parties against 61 euros in January (difference of 395%), while for those traveling within the Peninsula, on average, the price goes from 274 euros in the high season to 83 euros in the low season (difference of 232%).

Because during the Christmas time are the prices so high, especially for some routes? The first answer that might come to mind lies in the classic market dynamics: if the demand rises, the price also risesbut there is too much disproportion to say that everything depends only on the increase in demand.

Another objective factor that could contribute to the increase in the price of flights is the cost of fuel: crude oil prices have fallen and, even if we do not know the correlation of these prices with those of aviation fuel, we hypothesize that – given the drop in crude oil – this cost item is not sufficient to explain the increases recorded.

The explanation is therefore not simple and the complete results of the survey suggest anomalous pricing policies on many Italian routes, in particular for the islands. Altroconsumo will send the data from this analysis to the Antitrust to contribute to its investigation into the prices of airline flights.

