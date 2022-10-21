Airplanes | Police: Drone sightings related to critical targets in Finland, no certainty of a foreign country’s involvement

For example, according to the police, the suspicious drone sightings made in Southwest Finland in recent months do not involve criminal suspicions.

The police In recent weeks, observations related to unmanned aircraft, i.e. drones, have come to our attention, some of which have been made near critical infrastructure sites in Finland. The Police Board reports on the matter in its announcement.

According to the Police Board, the critical items are related to energy supply, data communication and transport networks, among other things. However, the police have not come to the attention of any drone sightings that would have been determined with certainty, for example, to influence a foreign state.

“The police are monitoring the situation in an intensified manner together with other authorities and, if necessary, will take the measures required by the situation”, Chief Inspector of Police Vesa Pihajoki The Police Board says in the press release.

According to the police, the majority of drone flights are appropriate and legal and there is no need to worry about almost all sightings. The police themselves also carry out official and work-related airplane flights.

In the bulletin, citizens are urged to report to the general emergency number only acute aerial sightings that have been made in the vicinity of critical infrastructure or in no-fly zones. According to the police, you should also report drone sightings made under “suspicious circumstances”.

Southwest Finland The emergency committee announced on Thursday that in recent months, the authorities in the region have received sightings of drones near targets important for security of supply.

Southwest Finland Police Department announced on Friday, that the drone sightings in the area are not suspected to be related to crimes. According to the police, it has no criminal suspicions for flying drones in no-fly zones.

“At the moment, the police does not have a single case under preliminary investigation in which unknown airplanes were flown without an air traffic control clearance or the permission of the owner of the area in prohibited or restricted areas, Chief Inspector Kai Loukkaanhuha About the police in South-West Finland, the press release says.

“There is therefore no reason to worry about drone sightings at the moment.”

Pursuant to the Aviation Act, flying is restricted or prohibited, for example, over areas of state management, national defense or nationally important areas. In southwestern Finland, such areas are, for example, Defense Forces targets and the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant in Satakunta.

If you notice unusual and suspicious flight activity, you can send information to the Southwest Finland Police at [email protected] If the situation is acute and the flight takes place in a prohibited area, it is advised to report the matter to the emergency center at the number 112.