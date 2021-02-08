Airplanes Nearly 3,000 pilots have registered in the mandatory register of drone operators, the obligation applies to tens of thousands

According to official estimates, the registration obligation may apply to up to 50,000 users.

Transport– and by Friday morning, about 2,750 unmanned aerial vehicle pilots had registered in Traficom’s new register of drone operators.

Slightly more people, ie about 2,850 people, had registered for the theory test required of the actual remote controllers. The theory test is conducted online.

“There will certainly be clubs, companies and the like that have registered as community users and then submitted their own pilots for the exam,” the team leader thinks. Patrik Söderström Traficomista.

Registered the number is quite small so far. However, Söderström finds the start promising, as new registrations have come at a steady pace in about 250 days. Registration began two weeks ago.

“If you start from the idea that flying airplanes focuses on the summer season, when the weather is beautiful and it’s nice to be outside, then we clearly have an expectation that when summer approaches, registrations can become a spike.”

The number of pilots of unmanned aircraft is uncertain.

The authority’s planning has been based on about 50,000 pilots, but Söderström admits that this is “just a rough estimate with a lot of uncertainty”. In any case, the professional and hobby use of the equipment is growing all the time.

EU new regulation on the operation of airplanes harmonize the rules in all EU countries. In Finland, the regulation brings with it a significant increase in regulation.

All persons responsible for the operation of unmanned aircraft, ie drone operators, must now register in the register of drone operators. Previously, this reporting obligation only applied to professionals.

The obligation to register applies to all users of airplanes equipped with cameras. Only those who fly unmanned or toy-less devices weighing less than 250 grams are excluded.

To register can be accessed through the droneinfo.fi website maintained by Traficom. The new EU regulation came into force at the turn of the year, however due to technical problems the site only opened two weeks ago.

The actual remote controllers of the aircraft have also become obliged to familiarize themselves with flying and perform a network test. Material to be used in the experiment is on the Droneinfo website.

Worth to note that the drone operator and the actual remote control of the device, i.e. the drone pilot, are usually the same person, but they can also be different people.

Thus, in a family, the operator can be a parent, and the child can act as a remote controller.