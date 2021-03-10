Airplanes Aircraft leasing companies combine to become the industry’s giant in a trade of more than 25 billion euros

Aercap says it has acquired General Electric’s leasing business at an “attractive” discount.

Irish aircraft leasing company Aercap acquires General Electric’s (GE) leasing unit in an acquisition of more than € 25 billion.

These are the two largest players in aircraft leasing in the world. Thus, the trade creates a real industry giant.

The majority of aircraft manufactured by Airbus and Boeing end up being used by airlines through leasing arrangements. The new entity will mostly consist of Airbus aircraft used by Finnair, for example.

According to the news agency Reuters, GE and Aercap control more than 2,000 aircraft, which is three times the number of its largest competitor Avolon. Indeed, competition authorities may order Aercap to divest part of its fleet.

Aviation has suffered badly in the corona crisis. It can be concluded from the transaction that Aercap is confident that the sector will recover. CEO of the company Aengus Kelly says Reuters that the company was able to buy its competitors at an “attractive” discount.

GE’s goal is to cut its debt and focus on its core business areas, such as energy, healthcare and the aerospace industry.

Although the fleet of the leasing giant is mostly Airbus, Kelly also expressed support for the security issues to Boeing recently.

“I wouldn’t bet on Boeing,” Kelly says, according to Reuters.

Boeing has not commented on the acquisition. According to Airbus, the company intends to maintain good relations with both Aercap and GE’s leasing unit GECAS.

Aercap will acquire a majority stake in GE’s leasing business, and GE intends to retain a minority stake in the whole. The acquisition is expected to get through in the last quarter of this year.