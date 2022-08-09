

Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Our national youth volleyball team has launched its preparation program in preparation for the Asian U-20 Championship, scheduled in Bahrain from 22 to 29 August, as the second official participation of the “youth white for volleyball” after the West Asian Championship.

Last July, our national youth team competed in the West Asian Championship hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which it ranked seventh as part of its preparations for the most important competition in the Asian Championship in Bahrain this August.

The “Youth White Volleyball” is competing in the Asian Under-20 Championship, in Group D, which includes Thailand, the third-ranked on the continent, and Kazakhstan, the eighth-ranked, and the tournament will witness the participation of 18 teams, including 6 Arab teams, including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iraq. The participating teams were divided into 6 groups, each group containing 3 teams.

The training of the youth volleyball team is led by a technical staff consisting of coach Ahmed Nada Hilal, his assistant Marwan Refaat Abdel Hamid, and team manager Ali Saleh, and the technical staff was keen to follow most of the matches of this year’s stage competitions last season in order to choose the list that represents the team in the Asian Championship. in Bahrain.

