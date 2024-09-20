Home World

The wreckage of a crashed small plane was found near Fivizzano, in the Italian Apennines. The three passengers from France are dead. © Bergwacht/dpa

After days of searching, it is certain: a missing small plane on its way to France has crashed over Italy. All three passengers are dead.

Bologna – These are days in Italy that get under your skin. After several days of intensive searching, the wreckage of a crashed small plane has now been discovered, in which the three missing passengers were found dead. The plane was located on September 19th in a difficult-to-reach mountain area on the border between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, as reported by the mountain rescue service. The search was made difficult by thick fog and heavy rain. Parts of Italy are currently being hit by severe storms again.

The three passengers, all from France, were found dead by rescue workers. The crash occurred near the municipality of Fivizzano, which is located in the Apennine mountain range. The exact cause of the accident remains uncertain.

Airplane crash and car accident – ​​further disaster shakes Tuscany region

The small plane began its journey on Tuesday morning (September 17) in Pavullo in the northern Italian province of Modena, with France as its destination. The last radar signal received came from near the crash site. Since then, no further information has been received. In addition to the mountain rescue service, the Italian Air Force and the police were also involved in the search operation.

It is the second serious accident this week. Two schoolgirls from Duisburg died in a car accident in Tuscany on Wednesday evening (18 September). (dpa, mke)