What does an airplane wing placed vertically do on a ship? What looks like a lost piece of an airplane fuselage is actually a sail that is used to propel the ship with the help of the wind. A system capable of giving you seven times more speed than with a traditional wing. Cristina Aleixendri, a 30-year-old aeronautical engineer, set her sights eight years ago on the rigid sail system created in the eighties and readapted and automated it for current boats: her system allows the fuel consumption of these giants to be reduced by up to 30%. sea ​​and promote the decarbonisation of maritime transport. Her initiative, already installed on a La fura dels baus boat, has earned her recognition as one of the young hopefuls from Europethus cataloged by the magazine Forbes.

Although he confesses that he would have chosen to be a doctor, the truth is that his vocation has always been related to improving people’s lives. “I associated medicine with saving lives, then I understood that I can use engineering as a tool to generate an impact,” she specified by phone from Cantabria. His encounter with the career is given thanks to her high school teacher. “She saw a special sparkle in my eyes when she solved problems and she helped me choose aeronautical engineering as the profession that would accompany me in life”, she recalls excitedly.

The aeronautical engineer, Cristina Aleixendri during a conference on sustainable engineering for the care of the oceans. Provided by Bound4Blue

“We realized that heinous environmental crimes are being committed in the oceans, forgotten, and not even mapped. Our task is to preserve them”, says the Barcelonan who, after completing her university studies, and at just 22 years old, founded the company bound4blue, destined to design, manufacture and assemble its prototypes of rigid sails for boats. Eight years later, her business has established itself as a benchmark for innovation and sustainable technology.

Aleixendri says that despite the fact that the maritime system is the most efficient means of trading merchandise —in relation to the number of tons transported per trip— its main problem is the type of fuel it uses. “Heavy fuel oil has high amounts of sulfur, heavy metals and other toxic residues. The combustion of all these elements emit pollutants that are highly dangerous to human health and are very harmful to the environment”. For this reason, together with two other colleagues, he decided to use systems similar to those of an airplane wing to build rigid sails that propel the boat. Thus, if the engine makes less effort and consumes less fuel. “They are the sails of a lifetime, but improved,” he says humbly.

But in reality, they are not simple candles. Inside these structures, which vary from 12 to 36 meters in height, there are electric motors that suck in outside air. Thanks to that, seven times more thrust is generated. “Although they do not replace the total consumption of fossil fuels, they do reduce it. The sails avoid between 15% and 30% of the engine effort. This makes the ships more sustainable, save money and with this they can allocate that budget to the purchase of light fuels that pollute the environment less”, he specified.

Aleixendri recognizes that his achievements are the result of joint work. “Now we are a company with 27 people in charge of improving their technology. This allows us to revolutionize the maritime sector. This is one of the most conservative, without much technological innovation and without much presence of young people, ”he reflects. The entrepreneur refers to the social stereotypes that she has had to face: micromachismo and resistance to generational change.

This entrepreneur moves within three sectors: maritime, banking and investment. “Many times you find yourself being the only woman inside the meetings. I have had conversations with investors who have asked me to speak with my partner from the company to clarify financing issues, ”she recalls. For this reason, she fights against glass ceilings with workshops and talks that promote the participation of girls in the technological sector. “We are making a generational change that comes with new ideas and tries to break stereotypes.” And she assures that these do not only affect the areas with the greatest male presence. “They are machismo that are rooted throughout society,” she laments.

I associated medicine with saving lives, then I understood that I can use engineering as a tool to make an impact

Currently, Aleixendri projects his work towards investment and business. He wants his work not only to remain in innovation, but to transcend towards education and awareness of people about the importance of working for a more sustainable planet. And he confesses that, although there are more than 60,000 commercial transport ships in the world, currently only two carry his technology. One of them is the ship-opera the Naumon or World Ship.

This boat of the Catalan theater company The fury of the baus is an itinerant art scene that runs along the beaches and piers. Now the eSail —as they have decided to baptize one of their prototypes— is the largest suction sail ever built and deployed on a ship —and not on just any ship, but on one that is 60 meters long and has a life span of nearly 50 years. Its 18-meter length has made it one of the most striking features of this ship, which sets sail with a firm objective: to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals and, specifically, about the importance of caring for the oceans.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.