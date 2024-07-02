The Register: Australia has recorded cases of Wi-Fi spoofing on planes

Attackers have learned to replace Wi-Fi networks on planes with fake ones and steal passengers’ personal data. About this reports The Register edition.

One of the first such cases was reported by the Australian Federal Police (AFP). Local security forces detained a passenger on a commercial flight who had set up a dangerous Wi-Fi network on the plane. When the man was detained, they found a laptop, a device for setting up wireless networks, and a smartphone in his hand luggage.

According to police, during the flight, the attacker set up a fake Wi-Fi network and passed it off as real. When trying to access the Internet, users were asked to enter their email login and password. It later turned out that the hacker was collecting passengers’ personal data.

The article states that there is no need to enter personal data to access public Wi-Fi networks on the plane. Also, when using a free Wi-Fi network on transport, passengers were advised to set up a virtual private network (VPN).

