Robin Dittrich

Two people died in an accident at Atlanta airport. A plane’s tire burst, causing the accident.

Atlanta – Flying is generally considered to be one of the safest ways to travel. However, accidents can occur in the air and at airports. An employee and a contractor from Delta Airlines have died in an accident at Atlanta Airport.

Two Delta employees die when airplane tire suddenly bursts

The fatal accident is said to have occurred on Tuesday (27 August 2024) at five o’clock in the morning. Among other things, the DailyMail reported that a tire on a Delta Airlines aircraft had burst during a change. A Delta employee and a contractor were killed in the accident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The company Delta TechOps is said to be responsible for the maintenance of all Delta Airlines aircraft.

Delta TechOps President and Operations Manager John Laughter addressed employees just hours after the accident. In his statement, he said that “the tragedy is heartbreaking for all of us.” “I am deeply saddened to report that three members of the TechOps team were involved in an accident that occurred early this morning in Atlanta,” he continued. The third person on site suffered serious injuries but survived the accident. Amsterdam Airport also recently experienced a fatal accident.

After accident with fatalities during aircraft maintenance: Delta boss with statement – ​​investigation initiated

Laughter assured his employees that their concerns and safety were very important to him: “Please know that your safety and well-being always come first and that your managers are there for you. Please continue to take good care of yourself and others.” He called on the entire company to support each other in the current difficult situation, said the DailyMail.

Delta Airlines also issued a statement: “The Delta family is heartbroken over the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance Facility.” Flights were not affected by the accident during maintenance work. An investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched in cooperation with local authorities. (rd)