Airplane strikes | Russian air defense “is not able to cope with its tasks even at a good level”, says a military expert

Russian air defense has mostly survived drone attacks in one way or another, says Russian military expert Yuri Ljamin. According to David Šarpi, an expert who moved from Russia to Israel, Russia has not been successful in combating drones.

Airplane strikes to Russia are getting stronger and increasing, which challenges Russia to update its anti-aircraft system.

That’s what military experts say Yuri Ljamin and David Sharpwho consider the increase in drone strikes to be expected.

“The Ukrainian side has increased the production of various Drones and is trying to carry out as many attacks as possible in different parts of Russia within the operating range of their devices,” says Ljamin by phone from Irkutsk, Southern Siberia.

Ljamin works as a senior scientific expert at the Russian Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies. Headquartered in Moscow, the research center studies defense and security issues.

Its website according to which it does not receive funding from, for example, the state, but finances its activities entirely through its research, media products and consulting services.

According to Šarpi, the attacks may also have an impact on Russia’s warfare, but their significance for Ukraine is above all symbolic and the harm to Russia economic.

“Continuous attacks deep into Russian territory force the Russian command and leadership to direct additional forces to protect targets inside the country, that is, to direct resource power from the front to here,” Šarp says on the phone from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Born in the Ukrainian Soviet Republic, Šarp moved to Israel in the early 1990s, where he currently works as a military expert, journalist and translator. Šarp often commented on the war to Russian opposition media and foreign media.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian soil have already become almost daily or at least weekly. So far his most extensive attack Ukraine did the night before Wednesday, when it attacked various parts of Russia with airplanes.

The attack caused the greatest destruction at Pskov airport, where it damaged at least four Ilyushin-76 transport planes. The machines are used, for example, to transport soldiers.

The night before Thursday, the Russian air defense system also destroyed an airplane flying in the direction of Moscow in the Voskresensk district of the Moscow region. Mayor of Moscow By Sergei Sobyan announced early Thursday morning that the plane did not cause any damage.

According to Ljamin, the Russian air defense has survived drone attacks for the most part, one way or another. In Šarpi’s opinion, Russia has not been successful in combating them, although the damage, except for Pskov, has remained relatively minor.

“I would consider the percentage of successful saves in border areas to be a measure of success. When a large percentage of drones fly to Moscow itself, the Moscow region or the centers of the regions, it indicates that anti-aircraft cannot cope with its tasks even at a good level,” Šarp says.

Last week, one airplane hit a building at night in the capital’s Moscow-City business district.

Šarp cannot say whether the Pihkovan attack was also carried out with long-distance drones or whether other secret agents were behind it. It is a long way from the Ukrainian border to Pskov, about 700 kilometers.

“Some signs suggest that the attack was carried out near the airport, for example by small suicide planes, FPV drones or multicopters.”

Moscow is one of the most protected cities in the world when it comes to air defense, says Ljamin. Other regions of Russia are not as comprehensively protected, so more airplanes have been able to get through.

The American magazine The New York Times wrote recently that the drone strikes are forcing Moscow to upgrade its Cold War-era missile shield to match modern warfare.

Ljamin states that the same applies to the air defense of other countries. He says that Russia is currently adapting its anti-aircraft systems to the threat of drones.

“After World War II, its main targets were large aircraft and missiles. Drones are a rather difficult target for most air defense systems, because suicide drones are relatively small in size and not very fast and difficult to detect on radar.”

Both military experts point out that a completely airtight air defense system hardly exists.

“Of course, the strikeout percentage could be better. Especially since throughout its existence, Russia has positioned itself in its propaganda as an air defense superpower,” Šarp says.

According to Ljamin, it is impossible to cover and protect everything and it has always been that way. One reason is the large size of the country.

“The range of drones used by Ukraine is quite wide. They have announced that the Bober aircraft can fly up to a thousand kilometers. Other devices are also available. In this respect, the threat they pose increases, which requires both active and passive defensive measures.”

The governor of the Pskov region, Mihail Vedernikov, published a video of the explosion in Pskov on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday on his Telegram channel.

With airplane strikes according to Šarpi, there is also an economic aspect, although Ukraine does not say so. Airplane attacks have repeatedly hampered the operation of Moscow’s airports.

For example, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, flights at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports on the southern edge of the city were delayed, and some flights were diverted to Sheremetyevo airport on the northern side. So far, disruptions at Moscow airports have been sporadic.

“Disturbances affect not only financially but also morally. If they become frequent, foreign airlines may refuse to fly to Moscow. Fields may have to be closed for longer periods of time.”

According to military experts, most of the drone strikes have, above all, a demonstrative, visibility-seeking meaning.

“The attempt is to cause some damage to Russia’s rear. And probably an even greater propaganda effect is expected. The Ukrainians are showing their population that they can strike deep into Russian territory. Kyiv is now pursuing such goals,” says Ljamin.

According to Šarpi, Ukraine’s goal is to bring the war to the “home” of many Russians.

“As far as I understand, the goal of the Ukrainians is not for civilians to die in Moscow. In this case, it would be suspected of violating the rules of war. Western partners will not like this very much.”

Instead, Ukrainians want to introduce Russians to at least a small part of what Russia does day in and day out in Ukraine, Šarp says.

“They want to tarnish Russian state power in the minds of Russian citizens, so that the Russians understand: the special operation is not going exactly as planned.”

Adjustment 31.8. 6:19 p.m.: The article talked about Moscow’s World War II-era missile shield. In fact, the system dates back to the Cold War.