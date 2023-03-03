Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

An unforgettable experience for the passengers of an Easy-Jet flight: When the pilot discovers colorful northern lights in the sky, he has a special idea.

Reykjavik/Manchester – Those who dream of seeing the colorful northern lights with their own eyes often travel to Norway or Finland in Europe. However, it does not always have to be a trip to the north.

In the past few days, the natural spectacle could also be seen in more southern countries, even in Germany. Numerous pictures are circulating in the network of colorful night skies over Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony or Hesse. Also in Kassel the northern lights were very easy to see. Passengers on a flight from Reykjavik to Manchester had an extraordinary experience with the Aurora Borealis, as the phenomenon is also called.

Northern lights from the plane: the pilot turns an extra round for passengers

On February 27, 2023, an Easy-Jet plane with hundreds of people on board was on its way from the Icelandic capital to the English metropolis when the pilot suddenly saw an impressive natural spectacle: Outside the plane, several colorful lights danced through the night sky . The plane was right next to the northern lights. But instead of staying the course and simply continuing the route, the pilot decided to do the passengers a special favor.

A pilot on an Easy Jet flight spots aurora borealis in the sky and then does his passengers a favor. (Iconic image) © Felix Zahn/Imago

Without further ado, he turned an extra lap so that everyone on board can really see the natural spectacle. That happened over the North Atlantic, west of the Faroe Islands, according to data from Flightradar24. Adam Groves, a young man who was a passenger on the flight, shared stunning images in a Twitter post and said: “Many thanks to the pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester for doing a 360 degree turn during the flight , to ensure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights,” he writes. His pictures cause pure enthusiasm among the users.

“How amazing”: The pilot’s aurora action meets enthusiasm

“How amazing. What a great pilot,” responded one user. “Great pictures! On our flight from Reykjavik to Edinburgh on Sunday 26th our pilot also did a 360 degree flight. It was a great experience,” writes another.

Easy-Jet itself was also enthusiastic about the campaign: “We are delighted that the captain of our flight from Reykjavik to Manchester last night was able to carry out a controlled maneuver to give passengers the opportunity to witness one of nature’s greatest spectacles , the Aurora Borealis, seen from the air,” a spokesman said Sky News. We are happy that the flight crew was able to share this special moment with the passengers. (asc)