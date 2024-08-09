Airplane passenger jokes about a bomb in his boot and causes chaos at Pulkovo airport

A passenger on a Russian airline joked about a bomb in his boot and caused chaos at the St. Petersburg airport, reports Telegram– channel “Aviatorschina”.

It is specified that the Russian was supposed to fly from Pulkovo airport to Nizhny Novgorod. At the inspection point, security officers asked the man to take off his shoes. In response, he joked that he hid a bomb in his boot.

The inspection device was immediately closed, police officers and dog handlers were called to the scene. The passenger’s shoes were thoroughly examined, but no explosive objects were found. Despite this, the Russian faces administrative liability.

Earlier, a man who lied about a bomb in his wife’s luggage was sent to a penal colony. As a result of his actions, 148 passengers and 8 crew members were evacuated from the plane.