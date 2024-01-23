A blogger named Carly and her friend were not allowed on the plane because of their indecent outfits and were forced to change their clothes. She told the corresponding story in her TikTok.

An influencer with the nickname kittykudi8888 said that she was planning to fly to New York with a friend. For the trip, the girls chose identical looks, consisting of miniskirts and cropped tops in bright orange, which they bought from the Shein online store.

According to the user, one of the flight attendants was offended by the appearance of the passengers, as a result of which they were not allowed on board and were asked to change their clothes. In turn, a representative of the airline explained that the flight attendant was touched by the girls’ nipples visible through their tops. As a result, the blogger concluded that she and her friend had to buy T-shirts at a nearby gift shop and wear them before boarding the plane.

Netizens appreciated the act of the aviation employee in the comments under the post. “The flight attendant had no right to force them to change their clothes,” “I believe that if you don’t like the way someone is dressed, then just don’t look at them. I think the flight attendant was just jealous of you,” they said.

