It’s not every day that you see a plane make a emergency landing on a highway. But it did happen to some California motorists, who saw a car in the early afternoon of last Tuesday small airplane lose altitude faster and faster until you fall on the asphalt of the 91 freeway between Lincoln and Main. Fortunately, the tragedy was only touched upon: none of the people involved were injured in the accident.

The images of what happened were taken by the dashcam mounted on the rear of a car that preceded the point of the emergency landing, and show how the small plane, a single-engine Piper PA-32, raised some flames once it hit the surface of the motorway (probably due to a fuel leak), and probably hit a car in the first of the four lanes with its right wing. Andrew Cho, the pilot of the small plane that landed on the highway, said: “On my right was the highway and of course my biggest fear was hitting other cars. But I saw a space to be able to land right there, and I headed for that space ”. According to Cho’s reconstruction, the plane had just taken off for the return flight to the nearby municipal airport of Corona when suddenly a power losswhich forced the pilot to opt for an emergency landing.

As mentioned, Cho and the passenger who was with him aboard the aircraft they were not injuredsame fate for the three people sitting on the van hit by the small plane, who also came out unscathed. “Today was a day very lucky – California Highway Patrol Captain Levi Miller said – The traffic was not intense, and the pilot seems to have made some good landing maneuvers, thus avoiding what could have been a bad tragedy ”. Following the accident, the two right lanes on Highway 91 eastbound and Lincoln’s entry lane were closed.

Image: Youtube screenshot “6abc Philadelphia”