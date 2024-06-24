Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

An Easyjet plane takes off and leaves three stunned passengers in wheelchairs at the airport. The airline is launching an investigation.

Belfast – The plane with the flight number EZY55 was supposed to take off from Belfast to Edinburgh on Friday afternoon (21 June). The Easyjet plane did arrive there, but without three passengers in wheelchairs. They were left behind on the tarmac.

Airplane leaves passengers in wheelchairs sitting on tarmac: “They flew without us”

One of those affected is Liz Weir. The Northern Irish children’s author wanted to appear at an event in the Scottish capital, but she missed it. “It’s bad enough when a bus leaves you at the bus stop, but when a plane leaves you on the tarmac… how often do people say, ‘They won’t fly without us!’ But they did!” Weir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Since the writer is in a wheelchair, she had planned enough time for check-in at the airport, Weir told the broadcaster BBCAt around 1 p.m., she was escorted to the tarmac by ground staff and waited at the aircraft stairs to board.

But when all the other passengers had boarded the plane, the doors were closed. Weir and two other people in wheelchairs were left behind. The pilot even signaled to the author that she could not board. “They flew without us and took my luggage with them,” Weir told the broadcaster. Last year, however, a plane took off with just one passenger.

“Regret that the flight took off without three passengers”: Airline comments on incident

The author – visibly disappointed – did not reach Edinburgh until around 11 p.m. “I would of course like some kind of compensation, I suffered a loss of earnings last night,” she said, demanding an apology from Easyjet. At the same time, she hoped that people with mobility problems would be “treated with appropriate care and consideration.”

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement. “We deeply regret that flight EZY55 from Belfast to Edinburgh departed on Friday 21 June without three passengers who were accompanied by a special airport assistance service provider,” quoted Daily Mail the airline. “Our team looked after the passengers the whole time and provided them with refreshments while they waited for their new flight,” it continued.

Easyjet has now launched an investigation and announced compensation for the three people affected.