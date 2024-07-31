Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

A pilot saw no other option: Because his crew had to vomit, he made an unplanned landing of his plane. A passenger was the trigger.

Washington – An unscheduled landing of an aircraft usually has a serious reason. After all, it costs the airline a lot of money. However, a United Airlines flight in the USA had to be diverted due to a “biological hazard” as even crew members were vomiting.

Emergency landing in Washington for United plane

On the morning of July 28, 2024, Flight 2477 took off from George Bush Airport in Houston. However, instead of flying to Massachusetts, it was required to land in the capital, Washington DC.

The emergency landing was triggered by a passenger who vomited on board. The plane then had to be “thoroughly cleaned” in Washington, as the airline said. New York Post announced.

“Barf bags” were not enough: Several passengers and crew members had to vomit

It was obvious that it was not just mild nausea. Although airline crews are familiar with airsick passengers and each seat is equipped with a “barf bag,” in this case it was not enough. Other passengers also vomited at the sight of the affected passenger, as did the crew members. The pilot’s radio traffic shows that he decided to make a quick landing. In another plane, a passenger was thrown out. because she didn’t want to sit in vomit.

“I spoke to the crew and it sounds like it’s pretty bad back there. The crew is vomiting and passengers everywhere are asking for masks,” was recorded in an audio recording of the flight posted on the social network X, formerly Twitterwas shared.

Airplane undergoes a “deep clean” in Washington

“Given this type of biohazard, I think we need to get this aircraft on the ground as quickly as possible.”

And that’s exactly what happened. The plane landed safely at Washington Dulles Airport. None of the 155 passengers or six crew members required medical attention there. Nevertheless, everyone was happy to be able to escape the plane. The basic cleaning of the plane, a so-called “deep clean”, was initiated immediately. The passengers were to be flown to Boston as quickly as possible, the airline said.

Similar incident forces plane to make emergency landing in 2023

A similar incident occurred in September 2023, when a Delta Air flight from Atlanta to Barcelona had to turn around after a passenger, according to air traffic control, “had diarrhea throughout the flight.” This reported NewsweekThe Airbus with 336 passengers on board had to turn around over central Virginia and landed back in Atlanta just two hours after takeoff.

After returning to Atlanta, the plane was thoroughly cleaned before the passengers were allowed back on board for their rebooked flight to Barcelona. On another plane, a dispute recently escalated. A pilot threw a mother out. (cgsc)