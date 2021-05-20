The moment of the crash of the Yak-130, which crashed in the Belarusian Baranovichi, was recorded by the DVR. Fall footage posted Telegram-channel Mash.

The video shows an explosion when a military training aircraft crashed.

The memorial service for the two dead pilots will take place on Thursday, May 20 at 13:00 in the Church of the Myrrh-Bearing Women in Baranovichi.

On May 19, the aircraft of the Air Force of Belarus Yak-130 crashed during takeoff from the airport in Baranovichi. There were two pilots in the cockpit of the combat trainer. Immediately after takeoff from the airfield, they discovered a technical malfunction of the car and decided to take it away from the settlement. “After making sure that the trajectory of the plane’s fall was outside the residential buildings, the pilots ejected. Unfortunately, both pilots were killed, ”the Belarusian Defense Ministry said. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article on violation of flight preparation rules.