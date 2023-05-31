Airplane attacks on Moscow | The Russian story about the civilian target can be forgotten, says the former head of the Estonian military intelligence

The drone attacks on Moscow showed the gaps in Russia’s air defense, according to the experts interviewed by HS.

To Moscow made on Tuesday drone strikes according to the experts interviewed by HS, they look very much like they were made in Ukraine.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attackswho has again denied being behind them.

For example, the former head of Estonian military intelligence, a reserve officer Stan Reimann estimates that the attack may be the beginning of a counterattack by Ukraine. According to him, the purpose of the attack was to show the weaknesses of Russia’s defense and thus eat away at the fighting will of the aggressor state.

Reimann has graduated from the Finnish National Defense Academy with a specialization in air defense. After his army career, he has worked since 2012 in companies developing unmanned military technology. Nowadays, he works as an export promoter for various airplane companies, at least in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

“The video shows a large unmanned aerial vehicle. With such a weapon, you can hit Moscow from any direction in the air from a distance of 600 kilometers,” Reimann assessed to HS by phone.

It is about 600 kilometers from Moscow to the Ukrainian border.

According to Reimann, the drone strike shows that Russia’s air defense is not working. In the same way, the troops that recently came from Ukraine to the Belgorod region of Russia showed a gap in the control of the land border, he says.

“The Muscovites understand that the war is in their backyard,” he says.

“War is not that some people sit with their backs bowed in Kiev while others bomb. Ukrainians are not afraid.”

Also Former head of Estonian foreign intelligence, popular commentator on security policy Rainer Sachs considers it logical that the attack on Moscow would be a continuation of the series of suspected Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian military targets in May.

Rainer Sachs

“In the last few days, Russia has attacked Kiev fiercely in order to gain a strategic initiative and to cause a feeling of hopelessness. The attack on Moscow balances the picture,” says Saks.

Also docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö assesses that Tuesday’s drone strike looks like it was carried out by Ukraine. The attack is a humiliation for Russia and forces Muscovites to see that the country is at war.

See also South Korea | South Korea continues to ban the import of fish products from the Fukushima area Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö

“The attacks show the residents of the capital that the limited military operation is not terribly limited, and it is not going as well as the authorities say,” says Käihkö.

Previously The drone attacks suspected to have been carried out by Ukraine outside its borders have targeted military targets or petrol tanks supporting the Russian army’s operations, while now at least pieces have fallen in a residential area in Moscow as a result of the attack.

However, reserve officer Reimann is convinced that the residential area was not the target of the attacks.

“You can forget the Russian story about the civilian target,” he says.

According to Reimann, unmanned drones, regardless of the country of manufacture, have problems with height estimation. The marks on the apartment building could have been caused by an airplane, Russian anti-aircraft, or an airplane it shot down.

Moscow is full of military sites. The drones in question can carry 10-50 kilograms of explosives. If the target had been an apartment building, the consequences would have been much more devastating, Reimann reasons.

Käihkö, on the other hand, considers it a humiliation for Russia that Moscow’s air defense has failed.

“It is possible that the drones had a military target. The main thing was to show the ability to strike somewhere in Moscow,” says Käihkö.

Ukraine does not usually report hits on military targets, but only on civilian targets. Käihkö thinks that Russia does not report all the hits either.

“GPS jamming is on in Moscow. It can affect hit accuracy. The fact that you can hit something underlines the psychological impact of the blow,” he says.

Although the impact marks falling on a residential area in Moscow is new, experts do not see it affecting Ukraine’s international status.

“We have seen videos of Ukrainians running to hide when sirens sound. Russia is guilty of terror against civilians. Ukraine must be careful not to do the same,” said Käihkö.

“Those who don’t want to support Ukraine always find a reason,” says Saks.

According to Reimann, an airplane in a residential area in Moscow does not mean a new phase of the war.

“The new stage in the war is when Russia can no longer attack,” says Reimann.