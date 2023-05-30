Airplane attacks on Moscow | Putin blames Ukraine, Prigozh’s Russian officials

Ukraine is trying to provoke Russia, commented the Russian president Vladimir Putin the plane attacks that hit Moscow on Monday.

Putin commented on the attacks on Russian television on Tuesday evening. Putin’s comments were reported by the news agencies Reuters and AFP. Earlier in the day, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was in the Kremlin at the time of the attacks.

According to Putin, the attacks were aimed at “civilian targets”. He assured that the air defense of the capital Moscow will be improved. Before this, Putin said, according to Reuters, that Russia’s air defense is working well.

“Moscow’s air defense system worked normally, satisfactorily, although there is still room for improvement,” Putin said, according to AFP.

According to Putin, Russia was not the initiator of the war.

In February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale attack in Ukraine and occupied the Crimean peninsula belonging to Ukraine in 2014. Most of the world’s countries have condemned Russia’s attack and have not recognized its territorial occupations.

According to Putin, Ukraine aims to “intimidate” the Russians with its drone strikes.

“We have discussed striking the command centers [Ukrainassa]. In response, the Kyiv administration has chosen a different path, the path of intimidating Russian citizens and carrying out attacks on residential buildings,” Putin said.

Russia itself has repeatedly carried out airstrikes on residential buildings in Ukraine, most recently on Tuesday.

To Moscow hit several airplanes on Tuesday, at least one of which hit a residential apartment building in the southwest of Moscow.

Russia has said that it shot down the drones that were on their way to the city. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attacks and Ukraine has denied its involvement.

Ukraine has reportedly struck Moscow only once before, when two drones flew towards the Kremlin on May 3. Russia shot them down. According to The New York Times, Ukrainian intelligence or special forces were probably behind the drone strike at the time.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, it would have dropped eight drones over Moscow on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Defense, no one was killed or injured in the attacks.

A mercenary army Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin commented on the airplane attacks on Moscow in very harsh terms and criticized the Russian military leadership.

“Why the hell are you letting these drones fly to Moscow? Nobody gives a shit if they fly into your homes in Rublevka? Let your houses burn,” Prigozhin commented on his Telegram channel, according to the news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters, Prigozhin says that he is furious as a citizen and seems to be directing his words at the Russian military leadership, which he has criticized in the past. According to Prigozhin, the armed forces officials living in Rublevka are themselves responsible for the attacks.

“What are ordinary people supposed to do when airplanes with explosives fly into their windows? – – I believe that people have every right to ask these questions,” says Prigožin.

“I have warned about this many times, but no one wants to listen. Because I’m angry and I’m pissing off bureaucrats whose lives are good.”

In Telegram a commenting war blogger with the popular moniker Rybar Mikhail Zvinchuk says that Monday’s drone strikes in Moscow are an indication of the Russian administration’s inability to prepare the country’s citizens for the protracted conflict that is currently on the country’s borders.

Zvinchuk’s words were reported by the newspaper The New York Times.

According to him, the biggest consequence of the drone attacks is that Muscovites will have to face the reality of war, when until now it has been tried to eradicate it from the outside of their daily lives.

“If the purpose of this was to put pressure on the citizens, then the fact that airplanes have been seen in the sky of Moscow has made it happen,” Rybar writes.