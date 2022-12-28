Airplane accidents | Iran is required to mediate over the Ukrainian plane it shot down in 2020

Iran may be taken to the International Court of Justice for the downing of Ukrainian plane flight PS752 in 2020 if it does not reach an agreement on the matter within six months.

Canada’s led by the group, which also includes Ukraine, Sweden and Britain, demanded on Wednesday that Iran mediate the downing of a Ukrainian airliner that took place in January 2020. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

In 2020, Iran shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which was traveling from Tehran to Kyiv.

176 people died in the accident. Most of them were Iranians, 82, and Canadians, 63. Ukrainians, Swedes, Afghans, Germans and Britons also died in the crash.

Read more: It is known that at least ten Swedes died in the crash of the Ukrainian plane in Iran, the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden expressed their condolences

Last year, Canada released an accident investigation report that said the shooting down was caused by negligence and incompetence. No evidence of a deliberate shooting down was found.

Now The Canadian-led group has called on Iran to mediate under the 1971 Montreal Agreement. The group wants to resolve disputes about responsibility and compensation.

“Today we have taken a concrete step to ensure that our efforts to hold Iran responsible for the unlawful downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 will progress to the dispute resolution phase,” the countries said in a joint statement.

All parties, including Iran, have signed the Montreal Agreement. According to it, the signatory states undertake to prevent and punish violations against civil aviation.

If If the parties do not come to an agreement within six months, Iran can be taken to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The families of the victims have been demanding Iran sue over the matter for a long time.

Earlier this year, direct talks with Iran broke down, and according to the Canadian-led group, efforts to resolve the issue have been “futile.”

Iran says its Revolutionary Guard shot down the Boeing 737 by accident. It blamed the incident on misaligned radar and anti-aircraft operator error and tensions between Iran and the United States.